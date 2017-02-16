SNOW AND ICE REMOVAL – TOWN OF BETHEL CHARTER

Reminder – that every person or corporation owning or occupying any land fronting upon any sidewalk within the town shall, within six hours of daylight immediately following the cessation of any fall of snow or accumulation of ice, cause the same to be removed and, if necessary, apply sand or other materials to the surface so travel of pedestrians upon said sidewalk shall not be obstructed, dangerous or inconvenient and, upon failure to do so within the time limit, shall forfeit and pay a fine of not more than $50. After the expiration of said time limit, if such snow and ice shall not have been removed, the Director of Public Works of the Town of Bethel may cause the same to be removed at the expense of such owner or occupier, such expense to be recovered of such owner or occupier in an action brought in the name of the Town of Bethel.