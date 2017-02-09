Snow Parking Ban And Snow Removal Info For Bethel

Bethel CT- Town of Bethel Snow Parking Ban in effect every overnight regardless of weather.

Parking on the streets between the hours of 2AM -6AM from November 15 through April 15 is strictly prohibited.

Chapter 92

Snow and Ice Removal

Excerpt from Town of Bethel Charter, Snow and Ice Removal Ordinance

§92-1 Responsibility; penalties for noncompliance.

[History: Adopted by the Board of Selectmen of the Town of Bethel 7-18-1987.1 Amendments noted where applicable.]

Be it ordained by the Town of Bethel, Connecticut, that every person or corporation owning or occupying any land fronting upon any sidewalk within said Town shall, within six hours of daylight immediately following the cessation of any fall of snow or accumulation of ice thereon, cause the same to be removed and, if necessary, apply sand or other materials to the surface so travel of pedestrians upon said sidewalk shall not be obstructed, dangerous or inconvenient and, upon failure to do so within the time limit, shall forfeit and pay a fine of not more than $50. After the expiration of said time limit, if such snow and ice shall not have been removed, the Director of Public Works of the Town of Bethel may cause the same to be removed at the expense of such owner or occupier, such expense to be recovered of such owner or occupier in an action brought in the name of the Town of Bethel.