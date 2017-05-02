ST. MARY 41st ANNUAL CARNIVAL SET FOR MAY 17th-21st

ST. MARY 41st ANNUAL CARNIVAL is set for Wednesday, May 17 – Sunday, May 21 located at the Municipal Center, 1 School Street, Bethel, CT

Hours of operation are

Wed – Fri: 6:00pm-10:00pm

Sat: 12:00pm-10:00pm

Sun: 12:00pm-2:00pm , with break from 2:00pm to 4:00pm to honor those who have served our country in the Bethel Memorial Day Parade, resuming at 4:00pm-8:00pm .





Every day is bracelet day! $20 advanced purchase by May 16th . Tickets available after all Masses the weekends of May 6th /7th and May 13th /14th.

NEW THIS YEAR: We will be offering Food Tent Vouchers in $5.00 and $1.00 increments to purchase on the website as well (must be purchased by May 16th .)

There will be an advanced ticket and food voucher website at St. Mary School Carnival Ride/Food Advanced Purchase

This year’s raffle offers a first prize of $5,000, 2nd prize of $1,000 and 3rd prize of $500! Drawing is Sunday, May 21 at 7pm . Tickets are available after all Masses May 6th /7th and May 13th /14th.

Pie Baking Contest: Saturday, May 20th . Drop your pies by 2:00pm, judging will be at 2:30pm , $5 entry per pie.

Facebook Page: