ST. MARY 41st ANNUAL CARNIVAL SET FOR MAY 17th-21st

ST. MARY 41st ANNUAL CARNIVAL is set for Wednesday, May 17 – Sunday, May 21 located at the Municipal Center, 1 School Street, Bethel, CT
Hours of operation are
Wed – Fri: 6:00pm-10:00pm
Sat: 12:00pm-10:00pm
Sun: 12:00pm-2:00pm, with break from 2:00pm to 4:00pm to honor those who have served our country in the Bethel Memorial Day Parade, resuming at 4:00pm-8:00pm.
Wed – Fri: 6:00pm-10:00pm
Sat: 12:00pm-10:00pm
Sun: 12:00pm-2:00pm, with break from 2:00pm to 4:00pm to honor those who have served our country in the Bethel Memorial Day Parade, resuming at 4:00pm-8:00pm.
Every day is bracelet day! $20 advanced purchase by May 16th. Tickets available after all Masses the weekends of May 6th/7th and May 13th/14th.
NEW THIS YEAR: We will be offering Food Tent Vouchers in $5.00 and $1.00 increments to purchase on the website as well (must be purchased by May 16th.)
There will be an advanced ticket and food voucher website at St. Mary School Carnival Ride/Food Advanced Purchase
This year’s raffle offers a first prize of $5,000, 2nd prize of $1,000 and 3rd prize of $500! Drawing is Sunday, May 21 at 7pm. Tickets are available after all Masses May 6th/7th and May 13th/14th.
Pie Baking Contest: Saturday, May 20th. Drop your pies by 2:00pm, judging will be at 2:30pm, $5 entry per pie.
Facebook Page:
.