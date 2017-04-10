State Lawmakers to Host Town Hall Meeting in Bethel

HARTFORD – State Reps. Will Duff (R-2) and Stephen Harding (R-107) and State Sens. Toni Boucher (R-26) and Michael McLachlan (R-24) will be holding a Legislative Town Hall Meeting & State Budget Update at the Bethel Town Hall on April 25th.

The Bethel state delegation will be joined by Bethel First Selectman Matt Knickerbocker and Bethel Superintendent of Schools Christine Carver to discuss the major issues that are shaping the 2017 legislative session, state education funding, the state budget deficit, and any state issues that are important to the residents of Bethel.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 25th from 7:00 to 8:30pm

WHERE: General Purpose Room, Bethel Town Hall, 1 School Street, Bethel.

This event is free of charge and open to the public. If you have any questions, or are unable to attend but would still like to connect with you legislator, please call 1-860-842-1421 (Senate) or 1-860-842-1423 (House) for more information.

Please check one of your representative’s website for any cancellations prior to the scheduled meeting date.

Rep. Duff represents the 2nd district of Bethel, Danbury, Newtown and Redding.

Rep. Harding represents the 107th district of Brookfield, Bethel and Danbury.

Sen. Boucher represents the 26th district of Bethel, New Canaan, Redding, Ridgefield, Weston, Westport, and Wilton.

Sen. McLachlan represents the 24th district of Bethel, Danbury, New Fairfield and Sherman.