State Rep. Will Duff Chats with Bethel Residents over Pizza

BETHEL –State Rep. Will Duff (R-2) hosted a robust Pizza and Politics constituent event at Famous Pizza Restaurant in Bethel to discuss state issues to a packed room of residents over pizza.

Over a slice of pizza and to promote a Bethel small business, Rep. Will Duff entertained questions and concerns from Bethel residents in a casual conversation on the major issues that will be debated during the 2017 legislative session which started on January 4th, including the proposed cuts to special educations, the state of transportation in Connecticut including the possibility of tolls being re-instituted.

Residents also discussed the state’s tendency for spending more than taxpayers can afford leaving structural budget deficits in future years. They also talked about property taxes and education funding for Bethel and as to whether the state will keep its promise or take the money for future budget shortfalls, like they currently do with the Special Transportation Fund and whether they plan to upgrade the Metro North Danbury railroad line.

“This was a fun way to meet residents and to hear their concerns on the direction of our state over pizza. As your elected officials, it is important we keep people informed of what happens at the State Capitol. We are their voice,” said Rep. Duff.

