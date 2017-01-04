Stony Hill FD 2016 calls and election of officers

The Stony Hill Vounteer Fire Department has issued their monthly call stats for December 2016. Total Fire and EMS calls for December 2016: 102 (Total Fire/EMS calls for 2016 YT D: 1,355) December EMS calls: 81 (1,014 YTD) This is a 25% increase over last year. No Transport (cancelled enroute, standby, transfer care, no patient, and/or patient refusal) 24 Transported Basic Life Support 32 Transported Advanced Life Support (Paramedic) 25 December Fire & Rescue calls: 21 (341 YTD) Cancelled Enroute/Standby in Station 5 Good Intent/Service call 3 Automatic Fire Alarms 6 MVA 4 Structure fire 1 Assist EMS 1 Mutual Aid 1 TOTAL: 21

The Fire Company is pleased to announce that the following officers were elected to their respective positions at the Annual Meeting in December. Their terms are for one year effective January 1, 2017. Chief: Thomas Galliford Assistant Chief: John Baker Chief Engineer: Dave Evanuska Captain: John Banks Lieutenants: Shawn Amero, Patrick Magyar, AJ Matturro EMS Director: John Giambruno Assistant EMS Director: Chris Strolin Fire Police Lieutenant: James L’hernault Truck Engineers: Engine 1: Keith Dosch Engine 3: John Cole Engine 11: Tom Sheehan Rescue 2: Zach Britton Utility 5: Mike Krizan A3; Kevin Riley President: Kevin Riley Vice President; Debbie Studwell Treasurer: James L’hernault Assistant Treasurer: Karen Farrenkopf Secretary: Millie Tortora