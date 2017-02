The Stony Hill Vol Fire Co has issued their monthly call stats for January 2017. Total Fire and EMS calls for January 2017:

106 EMS calls:

93 No Transport (cancelled enroute, standby, transfer care, no patient, and/or patient refusal)

19 Transported Basic Life Support

32 Transported Advanced Life Support (Paramedic)

42 January Fire & Rescue calls:

13 Automatic Fire Alarm 3 Cancelled Enroute/Standby in Station 3 Good Intent/Service call 2 Assist EMS 2 Outside fire 1 MVA 1 TOTAL: 13