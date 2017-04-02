Summers BEST 2017 Offering Many New And Dynamic Programs

SUMMER’S BEST is here! We are offering many new and exciting programs for Middle School students… along with some tried and true summer favorites! Join Mr. Schrader for Wilderness Survival and Project Adventure or make and blast off rockets with Mr. Ford. Tests your skills at Robotics with Ms.Claridge or enjoy your summer reading with Mrs.Murphy. Check out the online brochure for art, team competitions, music and more!

Online Registration: Registration for Summer’s BEST enrichment programs will take place online (only) this year. At 8:00 am on Monday, April 24th you will be able to access the online registration link on the Bethel Public Schools website. Go to www.bethel.k12.ct.us and look under the For Parents tab for “Summer’s BEST/ Summer School Program”. You can now view all the amazing course offering for the summer at this site.

A few notes about registration:

1. Registration will open at 8:00 am on Monday, April 24, 2017.

2. Each section of the registration form must be filled in. If you do not plan to take a program during any given session, choose “None”

3. Courses that are filled will not show on the drop-down list.

4. When you have completely filled in the registration form, hit the submit button. You will receive a confirmation email (to the email address you entered).

5. The confirmation email will have the programs that you registered for and their prices.Carefully add the cost of the programs and remit payment.

Three ways to pay:

1. By Credit Card- If your child is currently a student in the Bethel Public Schools you can pay through your My School Bucks account. You must pay online within 24 hours to hold your program seats.

Go to www.myschoolbucks.com and log into your account.Click on the ACTIVITY FEE option (go to school store), then BROWSE ALL ITEMS. Choose SUMMER’S BEST TUITION and enter the amount due and your child’s name.

2. Through the schools- Send payment (cash, check or money order) to school in an envelop clearly marked SUMMER’S BEST. Payment must be sent into school the following day to hold seats.

3. Through the mail- You may send check or money order (made out to Summer’s BEST) to Bethel Public Schools ATTN: Linda Anderson, PO Box 253 Bethel, CT 06801. This must be mailed within 24 hours to hold your seats.

If you have questions, please email Linda Anderson at AndersonL@bethel.k12.ct.us

SUMMER’S BEST VOLUNTEERS

If your child is finishing eighth grade or older and would like to volunteer in an enrichment classroom this summer; please have them send an email from their school email account and CC a parent.

I will send volunteering information directly to your child and CC the parent on the email. Volunteers must be available for everyday during the session of their choice (either July 3- July 14 with no school on July 3, July 17- July 28 or both sessions). Emails should be sent to Linda Anderson at AndersonL@bethel.k12.ct.us