Support the Bethel Public Library on Fairfield County Giving Day, March 9

March 9 is our region’s biggest charitable event of the year–Fairfield County’s Giving Day! The goal is to raise over $1 million in 24 hours through online donations to 400 local nonprofit organizations. Spearheaded by Fairfield County’s Community Foundation and sponsored by Bank of America, Giving Day encourages every community member to “give where you live.”

The Friends of the Bethel Public Library asks everyone age 18+ to visit FCGives.org all day long on March 9 and give to any of the registered nonprofits, including the Bethel Public Library! Donate as little as $10. Each donation adds up, plus you can help us win over $25,000 in cash prizes. Go to www.bethellibrary.org to find out how your donation will help your hometown Library.

Please set a reminder to visit FCGives.org on March 9 and give to the Bethel Public Library; or visit the Library at 189 Greenwood Avenue to make your donation at any of the Giving Stations; the Library will be open 10 am-8 pm on March 9.