A Taste of Bethel and Best of Bethel Awards Celebration Set For Next Wednesday

Join us for the 2017
Taste of Bethel and Best of Bethel Awards Celebration
This year we will also be awarding the 2017 Best of Bethel Business Awards
Tasting Great Food by our Local Restaurants
Tons of Raffle prizes and fun!
WEDNESDAY AUGUST 23TH
6:00pm to 9:00PM
Bennett Memorial Park
join us for a great evening of socializing, raffles and fun while you taste some of the areas delicious food from our local restaurants
Show your Bethel spirit by wearing local team hats, shirts, etc. The one with the most spirit will win a prize!
Participating Restaurants Include:
- Cream & Sugar
- Daily Fare
- Gift Cottage (Hauser Choc)
- La Zingara
- Meeting House Pub
- Note Kitchen
- Noteworthy Chocolates
- O’Neil’s
- Prime Pub
- Putnam House
- Rizzuto’s
- Salz Pizza
- The Soda Pop
Fees/Admission: