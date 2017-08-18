how much is illustrator cc for apple mac os look at this cost of acrobat x pro their explanation fireworks cs6 for apple mac os student version

A Taste of Bethel and Best of Bethel Awards Celebration Set For Next Wednesday

Bethel News
August 18, 2017
Join us for the 2017
Taste of Bethel and Best of Bethel Awards Celebration

This year we will also be awarding the 2017 Best of Bethel Business Awards
Tasting Great Food by our Local Restaurants
Tons of Raffle prizes and fun!

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 23TH

6:00pm to 9:00PM

Bennett Memorial Park

join us for a great evening of socializing, raffles and fun while you taste some of the areas delicious food from our local restaurants

Show your Bethel spirit by wearing local team hats, shirts, etc.  The one with the most spirit will win a prize!

Participating Restaurants Include:

  • Cream & Sugar
  • Daily Fare
  • Gift Cottage (Hauser Choc)
  • La Zingara
  • Meeting House Pub
  • Note Kitchen
  • Noteworthy Chocolates
  • O’Neil’s
  • Prime Pub
  • Putnam House
  • Rizzuto’s
  • Salz Pizza
  • The Soda Pop
Fees/Admission:
$40 per person for members
$50 per person for non-members
downtown bethel ct

