A Taste of Bethel and Best of Bethel Awards Celebration Set For Next Wednesday

Join us for the 2017

Taste of Bethel and Best of Bethel Awards Celebration

This year we will also be awarding the 2017 Best of Bethel Business Awards

Tasting Great Food by our Local Restaurants

Tons of Raffle prizes and fun!

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 23TH

6:00pm to 9:00PM

Bennett Memorial Park

join us for a great evening of socializing, raffles and fun while you taste some of the areas delicious food from our local restaurants

Show your Bethel spirit by wearing local team hats, shirts, etc. The one with the most spirit will win a prize!

Participating Restaurants Include:

Cream & Sugar

Daily Fare

Gift Cottage (Hauser Choc)

La Zingara

Meeting House Pub

Note Kitchen

Noteworthy Chocolates

O’Neil’s

Prime Pub

Putnam House

Rizzuto’s

Salz Pizza

The Soda Pop

Fees/Admission: