Teen Suicide program to be offered by Danbury Library and Danbury Public Schools

With the recent publicity surrounding the Netflix series “Thirteen Reasons Why” based on the young adult book by Jay Asher, the Danbury Library and the Danbury Public Schools are coming together to offer “Teen Suicide: Let’s Talk About It” on Thursday, June 8th from 5:30-7pm at the Danbury Library. The program is open to parents, teens and other interested individuals. Judith Mueller, LCSW, comedian Christine O’Leary and School Superintendent Sal Pascarella will be on hand to discuss what signs to look for, how it feels to be bullied, and strategizing to prevent suicide. The program is free of charge. Registration is required online at danburylibrary.org, click on “Visit” then “Events & Programs” or call 203-797-4505, ext. 7745.
For more information contact Darlene Garrison, Danbury Library, dgarrison@danburylibrary.org or 203-797-4505, ext. 7745. The Danbury Library is located at 170 Main Street, Danbury, CT.