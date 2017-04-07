Thomas Edward Conetta 68 Obituary

Thomas Edward Conetta died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 4, 2017. Born 68 years ago in Astoria, Queens to Lillian and Anthony, Tom grew up in Stamford, CT. He is survived by his beloved wife Patricia, his children Kate, Todd, and David, his sister Barbara, his brother Donald, and his youngest, a mixed breed hound, Charlie.

Tom graduated from Stamford Catholic High School, Lowell Technological Institute and received his MBA from UCONN, while embarking on a 45-year career most recently with Corporation for Independent Living. Tom loved spending time with family and friends and was known for his boisterous, jovial laughter. He was a voracious reader, a fiercely loyal friend, and the inheritor of a tradition of Italian cooking. He became known as the family bread maker – crowding the kitchen with loaves to gift family and friends during holiday times. BUT any discussion of Tom’s life would be incomplete without mention of his love for golf. He will surely be watching down this Sunday afternoon as the theater unfolds in Augusta for Spring’s Annual Rite of Passage.

To honor Tom, consider extending his legacy of generosity by donating to the charity of your choice. Or, as would’ve pleased Dad, just spend some time with your family.

The family will receive friends at the Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel, Friday from 6:00 to 9:00 PM. Interment will be private.