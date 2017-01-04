THE TOWN OF BETHEL ADOPTED INCREASES TO WATER RATES

The Board of Selectmen of the Town of Bethel, Connecticut, pursuant to Connecticut General Statute § 7-239 held a Public Hearing on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at 7:30 p.m. in Meeting Room “A” of the CJH Municipal Center, 1 School Street, Bethel, CT 06801 for the purpose of receiving public comments on proposed increases in the water rates. Subsequently, the Board of Selectmen approved the increase to the water rates at their meeting of December 6, 2016. Water rate changes to be effective the first full billing quarter in 2017.

To see the rate changes click here