Unofficial results, Bethel’s town and school budgets both passed at today’s Referendum.

Town Budget:

Yes: 1301

No: 841

Too High: 1216

Too Low: 550

School Budget:

Yes: 1285

No: 858

Too High: 1113

Too Low: 672 Absentee Town – Yes-16 No-10 School Yes-16 No-10