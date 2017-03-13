Updates from the State of Connecticut on March 14, 2017 Winter Storm

Latest Advisories
Updated: 03/13/17 at 4:30pm
- Blizzard Warning issued for nearly all of Connecticut: The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for nearly all of Connecticut beginning at midnight on Monday night through midnight on Tuesday evening (March 13-14, 2017). Hazardous travel and a potential for power outages are predicted due to moderate to heavy snow and gusty winds.
- Statewide Travel Ban in Effect Beginning 5AM Tuesday: Governor Malloy has signed an order implementing a statewide travel ban beginning at 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. The travel ban will remain in effect until further notice. Do not make any attempt to travel during the storm on Tuesday.
- Governor Proclaims Civil Preparedness Emergency: In preparation for the storm, Governor Malloy has signed a proclamation declaring a Civil Preparedness Emergency in Connecticut.
- State Employees Should Not Report to Work Tuesday: All nonessential first and second-shift state employees should not report to work on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
- Severe Cold Weather Protocol remains in effect through Thursday: Governor Malloy has ordered the state’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol to remain in effect through Thursday, March 16 at 8:00 a.m. This protocol directs certain state agencies to coordinate services that will help the most vulnerable receive protection from the cold.
- DMV Tests Canceled: The Department of Motor Vehicles has canceled all road skills tests through Wednesday (March 15) at noon. In addition, knowledge tests are also canceled for Tuesday (March 14). To reschedule a test, customers should call 800-842-8222.