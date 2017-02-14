Valerie C. Kieras of Bethel, CT passed away at Danbury Hospital Friday February 10, 2017 one day before her 102nd birthday. She is the widow of Joseph Kieras.

Valerie was born February 11, 1915 in Seymour, CT a daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Magda) Trynaski. She was employed as a stock clerk for Davis and Geck for many years before retiring at age 65. Valerie was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, Danbury, CT.

Valerie is survived by two sisters, Mildred Mieteski of Bethel; Gertrude Trynaski of Seymour, and several nieces and nephews including cherished nieces Jill Morton and Judith Mathis.

Funeral Mass will be held in Sacred Heart Church, Danbury on Friday February 17, 2017 at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in St Peter’s Cemetery, Danbury. Family will receive friends in the Bethel Funeral Home 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel, Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:30.

Memorial donations may be made to: Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 12 Cottage St Danbury, CT 06810.