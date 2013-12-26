Walnut Hill Bridge Work to Continue Through The Winter

Bethel CT- The reconstruction of the Walnut Hill bridge over Limekiln Brook with continue throughout the winter months, thanks to agreement by state officials to pick up the additional costs related to cold weather construction. Complex projects of this type are normally closed down for the winter months and restarted in the spring. However, due to the disruption caused in the neighborhood and to Bethel commuters, the state agreed to fund the additional costs of the $1.6 million dollar project in an effort to complete the bridge by the original due date of April, 2014.

Following a project review meeting on Friday, December 20th between town officials, representatives from J. Iapaluccio Construction, the general contractor and state transportation officials, the state Department of Transportation also agreed to cover the cost of overtime charges to extend the crew’s daily working hours to increase production time on the project, since the the pace of construction is slower in cold weather.

Although the original contract completion date for the bridge was April, 2014, the contractor estimated early in the year that they should be able to have the bridge substantially complete by late December. That became impossible, however, when unforeseeable conditions related to the bedrock beneath the structure stopped construction for several months of testing and analysis, resulting in an extensive redesign of the south abutment. The contractor now expects to be able to reopen the bridge in early May, 2014, assuming favorable weather conditions.