Walnut Hill Road And Hoyt Road Will Be Closed To All through Traffic Till August 28th

Bethel residents are advised that Walnut Hill Road and Hoyt Road will be closed to all through traffic through the summer months as part of the Walnut Hill/Hoyt intersection realignment. The road closures will begin on Monday, July 10th and are expected to end during the week of August 28th. Both roads will remain completely closed during that time, including on weekends. Access will be granted only to local residents and emergency vehicles, if needed. Residents are advised to seek alternate routes during this phase of construction.