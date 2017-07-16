Warren Rosen Of Bethel Passed Away July 13th

Warren Rosen age 75 of Bethel, CT formerly of East Brunswick, NJ, passed away Thursday July 13, 2017 at Regional Hospice of Danbury, CT. He was the husband of Elaine (Martucci) Rosen.

Warren was born December 25, 1941 in Bronx, NY, a son of the late Sol and Kate (Storch) Rosen. He received a bachelor’s degree from Pace University and served in the U.S. Army Reserves. Warren was employed as a computer systems analyst for many years, most recent with Prudential, retiring in 2001 after ten years of service.

In addition to his wife Elaine, Warren is survived by his children: Ronda Strelecki and her husband Ray of Milltown, NJ, Beth Watson, Wall, NJ, Jason Rivera and his wife Iris of Bethel, CT and Erik Rivera of Staten Island, NY. He also leaves five grandchildren: Matthew, Kyle, Brianna, Jordyn and Alex; his brother, Larry Rosen of Apex, NC and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends in the Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel, CT on Monday July17, 2017 from 12 -2 pm in the afternoon and from 6-8 pm in the evening. Shiva will be observed July 19 and 20, 2017 in Milltown, NY. between the hours of 1-4 and 6-8.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care Center 30 Milestone Rd, Danbury, CT 06810 or the American Cancer Society 38 Richards Ave, Norwalk, CT 06854 or at cancer.org.