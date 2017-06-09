WCSU Spring 2017 Dean’s List

The following students from Bethel have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester at Western Connecticut State University

Nita Asani, Social Work; Amanda Bachman, Social Work; Amanda Basso, Elementary Education; Amber Bauer, Art; Brittany Bestany, Justice and Law Administration; Christopher Bestany, Health Promotion Studies; Taylor Bingham, Exploratory Studies; Killian Bradbury, Art; Lauren Bradshaw, Finance; Heather Burke, Accounting; Kristy Camilli, Social Work; Matthew Chmielowiec, Accounting; Christine Conway, Social Work; Oscar Cortez, Social Work; Zachary Craybas, Health Promotion Studies; Idervan DaCosta, Chemistry; Calebe De Aquino, Computer Science; Alexandra DeLuca, Pre-Nursing; Ralph Deluca, Justice and Law Administration; Allison Demers, Professional Writing; Ethan Draper, Business Administration; Jaclyn Fernandez, Health Promotion Studies; Allee Feuerman, Communication; Dana Fotheringham, English; Kyle Gaudet, Political Science; Dana Gebert, Psychology; Kaylee Havanick, Psychology; Sarah Hoegler, Psychology; Ruo Hong Huang, Accounting; Christopher Iossa, Computer Science; Fatima Izzat, Exploratory Studies; Muhammad Izzat, Accounting; Megan Johnson, Social Work; Katrina Karl, Theatre Arts; Kayla Kelly, Communication; Kaylee Lima, Justice and Law Administration; Christopher Marji, Biology; Cassandra Marston, Elementary Education; Deirdre McDonald, Psychology; Julia Morton, Pre-Nursing; Samantha Nappi, Justice and Law Administration; Caitlyn O’Brien, Biology; Christian Osorio, Finance; Andriy Paparo, Psychology; Justin Quader, History; Courtney Ravo, Pre-Elementary Education; Lori Robertson, Elementary Education; Julianna Schaedler, Earth and Planetary Sciences; Adam Shetler, Mathematics; Talleah Vaughan, Exploratory Studies; Nathanial Walker, Secondary Education; Stephen Walker, Communication; Sandra Zapata Ramirez, Biology