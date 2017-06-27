Where’s Waldo Contest In Bethel ,Starts July 1st

Where’s Waldo? In Bethel of course. The famous children’s book character in the striped shirt and black-rimmed specs is visiting twenty-five different local businesses throughout our community this July. Those who spot him can win prizes, including buttons, book coupons and more.

In celebration of Waldo’s longevity and popularity, his American publisher, Candlewick Press, is once again teaming up with the American Booksellers Association and independent bookstores all across the country, including Byrd’s Books here in Bethel, for some hide and seek fun as well as to encourage communities to patronize their local businesses.

There is no charge to participate, and the hunt lasts for the entire

month of July, ending with a party on Saturday July 29th for those who qualify with 20-25 businesses visited on their passport. The “Passport” is coming soon and copies will be available in all 25 locations.

Good luck Waldo hunters!



For more information about hunting for Waldo in Bethel call Byrd’s Books at 203-730-2973.

The businesses participating are:

BYRD’S BOOKS

A New Beginning

Alice’s Flower Shop

Athlete’s Source

Bethel Cycle Works

Bethel Music Center

Capri Pizza

Carlson Therapy of Bethel

Cream & Sugar Café

Daily Fare

English Apothecary

Escape Salon & Spa

First Selectman M Knickerbocker

Famous Pizza

Fix Your Phone Now

Gift Cottage

Molten Java

Quality Gem

Rita’s Italian Ice

Silver Touch

Stony Hill Hardware

The Toy Room

Tom’s Paint and Wallpapaer

UK Gourmet

Varano Bakery