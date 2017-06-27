Where’s Waldo Contest In Bethel ,Starts July 1st

Where’s Waldo? In Bethel of course. The famous children’s book character in the striped shirt and black-rimmed specs is visiting twenty-five different local businesses throughout our community this July. Those who spot him can win prizes, including buttons, book coupons and more.
In celebration of Waldo’s longevity and popularity, his American publisher, Candlewick Press, is once again teaming up with the American Booksellers Association and independent bookstores all across the country, including Byrd’s Books here in Bethel, for some hide and seek fun as well as to encourage communities to patronize their local businesses.
There is no charge to participate, and the hunt lasts for the entire
month of July, ending with a party on Saturday July 29th for those who qualify with 20-25 businesses visited on their passport. The “Passport” is coming soon and copies will be available in all 25 locations.
Good luck Waldo hunters!
For more information about hunting for Waldo in Bethel call Byrd’s Books at 203-730-2973.
The businesses participating are:
BYRD’S BOOKS
A New Beginning
Alice’s Flower Shop
Athlete’s Source
Bethel Cycle Works
Bethel Music Center
Capri Pizza
Carlson Therapy of Bethel
Cream & Sugar Café
Daily Fare
English Apothecary
Escape Salon & Spa
First Selectman M Knickerbocker
Famous Pizza
Fix Your Phone Now
Gift Cottage
Molten Java
Quality Gem
Rita’s Italian Ice
Silver Touch
Stony Hill Hardware
The Toy Room
Tom’s Paint and Wallpapaer
UK Gourmet
Varano Bakery