Bethel News
Call to Artists – 2017 Bethel Arts Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit in Downtown Bethel,
Bethel Arts is now accepting submissions from qualified sculptors to participate in the 2017 – 2018 Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition. Now in its sec...
Bethel News
Call to Artists – 2017 Bethel Arts Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit in Downtown Bethel,
Bethel Arts is now accepting submissions from qualified sculptors to participate in the 2017 – 2018 Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition. Now in its sec...
Bethel News
Byrd’s Books Celebrates Five Years In Business With a “Cookie Swap”
Byrd’s Books in Bethel, CT celebrated five years in business with a “Cookie Swap” with Dorie Greenspan! Twenty two people baked cook...