Bethel News
Overdose Investigations Lead to Heroin and Cocaine Distribution Charges against Bethel Man
Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and Michael J. Ferguson, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Admi...
Bethel News
Overdose Investigations Lead to Heroin and Cocaine Distribution Charges against Bethel Man
Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and Michael J. Ferguson, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Admi...
Bethel News
Kevin Gregory Zakhar, 20, passed on November 22 surrounded by his loving family at The Regional Hospice of Danbury
Kevin Gregory Zakhar, 20, passed on November 22 surrounded by his loving family at The Regional Hospice of Danbury. He was born in Norwalk, CT on Dec...