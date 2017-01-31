Bethel News
Bethel Public Schools Are On An Emergency Early Dismissal Tuesday Jan.31st
Due to the inclement weather forecast, the Bethel Public Schools will be on an Emergency Early Dismissal schedule for Monday, January 31, 2017. School...
Bethel News
Stony Hill FD 2016 calls and election of officers
The Stony Hill Vounteer Fire Department has issued their monthly call stats for December 2016. Total Fire and EMS calls for December 2016: 102 (Total...